As France extends use of Covid health pass, what are its EU neighbours doing?

In Denmark, the "Corona Pass", which inspired the future health pass in France, has been in force since May.

The compulsory health pass for access to cultural and leisure venues will come into force in France from July 21, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron at the start of this week. What other European countries are applying a similar scheme, and what impact is it having on vaccination uptake?

"The health pass will never be a right of access that discriminates between the French. It cannot be made compulsory for access to everyday places." These are the words of the French president in April. In an interview with the regional press, Macron firmly rejected the idea of a health pass. Barely two months later, under pressure from the soaring Covid-19 Delta variant, the president did an about-face.

From July 21, the health pass will be compulsory for access to leisure and cultural venues with more than 50 people, including cinemas and museums. From the beginning of August, it will be necessary to show your health pass to have a coffee, even on a terrace, to eat lunch in a restaurant or to shop in a mall. Customers will have to provide either a QR code proving they are fully vaccinated, a negative PCR or antigen test that is less than 48 hours old, or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. It is unlikely that establishments will not check as, according to the government's draft bill, they could be fined up to €45,000 and face up to one year in prison if they fail to comply.

Since Macron's dramatic announcement on July 12, accusations of "health dictatorship" have been spreading on social networks. According to the authorities, more than 20,000 people protested across France on Wednesday, Bastille Day, in the name of "freedom" against the president's announcements.

Since May in Denmark

With its health pass applying in everyday places both inside and outdoors, France will now be among the most restrictive countries in Europe, but it is far from being an exception. Health certificates are already a reality for millions of Europeans.

The vast majority of European countries only require a health pass at major events attended by several hundred people, but several governments have decided to go further by imposing it on everyday situations.

Denmark was the first country in Europe to introduce a "Coronapas". To go to a restaurant, cinema or hairdresser, customers must show their health passport certifying a negative test less than 72 hours old, a vaccination or a recent recovery from Covid-19.

A health pass has also been part of Austrian daily life for almost two months, with rules similar to the Danish "Coronapas".

In other EU countries, the health pass does not necessarily apply throughout the country. In Germany, this responsibility depends on the incidence rate of the epidemic in the specific region.

This same principle applies in Portugal, where the pass is required in areas more severely affected by Covid-19, and is only mandatory at weekends.

In Luxembourg, the authorities are relatively flexible, since establishments are not forced to monitor their "CovidCheck", the local name for the health pass. If they don't, they must still respect specific sanitary measures.

Greece is moving towards a much stricter regime. From July 16 until the end of August, people will only be able to go inside establishments if they can prove they have been vaccinated.

A boost for vaccination?

In countries that have introduced a health pass for access to bars or restaurants, such as Austria and Denmark, vaccination coverage is at 44.2 percent and 42.9 percent, respectively. This is better than in France (at 39.6 percent), but lower than in Spain, where 48.75 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

By making the vaccine almost mandatory, the French government wants to believe that it will convince the vaccine hesitant to get the jabs and catch up with its European neighbours. According to the Doctolib website, one of the main French sites to register for a vaccine, more than two million people have made an appointment to receive a first injection since Macron's announcement on Monday evening. But this boost could be short-lived, predicts Yves Coppieters, professor of public health at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), speaking with FRANCE 24.

"Forcing people to get vaccinated so they are able to participate in a whole series of social activities will certainly stimulate a number of people. This is what we call passive prevention. In public health, we know that this is very effective in the short term, but it will run out of steam," says Coppieters. "Those who are still hesitant or who are actively against it will still not get vaccinated. We need to move towards proactive prevention, closer to the people, and try to convince them with data and clear information."

Coppieters also believes we cannot rely entirely on vaccination to control the epidemic. "We must continue to make tests accessible. I think it will be a mistake to start charging for them. In addition, ensuring the isolation of patients, following up on contact cases and respecting social distancing is also essential. It is by maintaining all these strategies that we will be able to control the epidemic in the coming weeks," said the Belgian doctor, who believes that the French decision is based more on political concerns than public health concerns.

After France, other European countries could take the path of extending their health passes to bars and restaurants. This is already being proposed in Italy, where the number of infections is on the rise again. Ireland has also accelerated its health pass in order to reopen pubs and restaurants for indoor drinking and dining on July 19.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.

