One year after controversial re-election, Lukashenko denies targeting Belarus activists

Britain on Monday broadened its sanctions on Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko while the US said it will slap new sanctions on the regime, a year after disputed elections that kept the strongman in power.

Announcing the new British sanctions, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The Lukashenko regime continues to crush democracy and violate human rights in Belarus."

"These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko's actions since the fraudulent election," he added.

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order targeting Lukashenko over an ongoing "assault against the democratic aspirations and human rights of the Belarusian people, transnational repression... and corruption", a White House official told AFP.

Britain in June joined the United States, Canada and the European Union in slapping sanctions on Belarus after the detention of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

The latest measures have been introduced because of "the continued undermining of democracy and human rights violations by the Lukashenko regime", the UK government said.

The package includes preventing Belarusian air carriers from flying over or landing in Britain, and a ban on "technical assistance" to Lukashenko's private jet fleet.

It also bans trade in potash, petroleum products, interception and monitoring goods and technology, goods used in cigarette manufacturing, and "dual-use" goods, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that would "reduce the amount of revenue flowing to the Lukashenko regime and to limit its access to items that could enable the internal repression" of the public.

The financial sanctions cover a ban on purchases of transferable securities and money market instruments issued by the Belarusian state and state-owned banks, plus loans.

The FCDO said the ban would be extended to insurance and reinsurance to state bodies in Minsk.

Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet state since 1994 but has so far shrugged off Western pressure with the support of key ally Russia.

At the now-completed Tokyo Olympics, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya sought protection to avoid being forced onto a plane home, saying she feared for her life if she returned to Belarus after she criticized her coaches.

Tsimanouskaya was among the many Belarusian sports figures who in August 2020 publicly criticized violence against protesters at demonstrations that gripped the ex-Soviet country after the presidential vote.

In May, Lukashenko's government intercepted a Ryanair plane and arrested an opposition activist and his girlfriend on board.

“Since then, the regime has only further expanded its repression, including by threatening the safety of an Olympic athlete outside its borders," the US official said.

"With today's actions, President Biden is abiding by his pledge to hold the Belarussian regime accountable for its abuses."

