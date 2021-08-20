Merkel urges Putin to free Kremlin critic Navalny on farewell Russia visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

In her final visit to Moscow before stepping down as leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday asked her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to free Alexei Navalny from prison on the anniversary of the opposition leader's poisoning.

Advertising Read more

Merkel's trip to Moscow comes exactly a year after a nerve-agent attack on the now-jailed Navalny, whose life was saved by Berlin doctors.

Her aides have made clear that the timing of the meeting is not accidental.

"I demanded from the Russian President that he free Navalny," Merkel said after talks with Putin, who denied that Navalny was behind bars for his political activity.

Earlier, the German chancellor said it was important for Berlin to continue engaging with Moscow, despite "deep differences" on a range of issues.

"We have a lot to talk about," Merkel said, naming several issues on their agenda, including the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, and Putin, a former KGB agent stationed there, speak each other's languages.

During the chancellor's 16 years in power, the pair always kept a dialogue despite strained relations, dampened by issues ranging from alleged cyberattacks to the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Navalny 'wrongly' imprisoned

Merkel has previously blamed Navalny's near-fatal poisoning on the Kremlin after tests in European laboratories showed Navalny was poisoned using the Novichok chemical weapon.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert said the attack had put a "heavy burden" on relations between the two countries.

Navalny is now held in a maximum security prison colony in Pokrov, 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow.

This month he was charged with new crimes that could prolong his jail time by three years. If found guilty, he could only be released after 2024, the year Russia is scheduled to hold a presidential election.

Seibert said Navalny had been "wrongly" imprisoned.

In a message from prison posted on his Instagram by his team Friday, Navalny said the 20th of August – when he thought "he died" after losing consciousness on a flight over Siberia – was his "second birthday".

He thanked his supporters for calling for him to be taken out of Russia for treatment.

"Thanks to you I survived and landed in prison," he joked, adding "sorry, I could not help myself".

Ukraine visit

Merkel and Putin were also expected to discuss the simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine and the authoritarian crackdown in Russia-allied Belarus.

After visiting the Kremlin chief, the German chancellor will travel to Ukraine later this week.

Merkel is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, as tensions continue over Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Germany has been a major player in efforts to broker peace in eastern Ukraine.

Merkel may also seek to provide Ukraine with assurances over Nord Stream 2, the controversial gas pipeline set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe