Cartooning for Peace

Cartooning for Peace: Germany’s Angela Merkel prepares to bid adieu to Europe

Venezuela's Rayma, one of the 250 Cartooning For Peace members, depicts Germany's Angela Merkel throwing a bouquet with EU's colours. © Rayma, Cartooning for Peace

After 16 years in office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving her seat at the Bundestag, marking the end of an era for the country and for Europe, which has been one her top priorities during her four terms. Although the SPD (centre-left) party and its candidate Olaf Scholz came out on top by a narrow margin over Merkel’s CDU, long months of negotiations lie ahead.