Cartooning for Peace: Germany’s Angela Merkel prepares to bid adieu to Europe
Issued on:
After 16 years in office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving her seat at the Bundestag, marking the end of an era for the country and for Europe, which has been one her top priorities during her four terms. Although the SPD (centre-left) party and its candidate Olaf Scholz came out on top by a narrow margin over Merkel’s CDU, long months of negotiations lie ahead.
As the leader of Europe’s leading economy, Angela Merkel has left a strong mark on the continent by making the EU one of her government's top priorities. As she prepares to leave office, Cartooning for Peace presented a series of drawings commemorating her departure, including one by Venezuela’s Rayma.
Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe