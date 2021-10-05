French PM says bilateral deals with UK at risk over fishing dispute

The French prime minister said France may reconsider its bilateral agreements with Britain unless “the British keep their word” on post-Brexit fishing rights.

France on Tuesday urged stronger action from the European Union in a dispute with Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences, saying bilateral cooperation between London and Paris could also be at risk.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told French lawmakers in the National Assembly that the UK was not respecting its commitments on fishing under a Brexit deal signed with the EU.

"Britain does not respect its own signature. Month after month, the UK presents new conditions and delays giving definitive licences [...] this cannot be tolerated," Castex said.

The prime minister said he had asked the EU Commission for a tougher stance on the matter, saying that “if that does not work we will go the [Brexit deal] arbitration panel to get the British to keep their word and, more broadly, we will question all the conditions of the implementation of accords with the EU and also, if necessary, the bilateral cooperation we have with the UK.”

