Climate change protester crashes Louis Vuitton catwalk show in Paris

An activist walks on the ramp with a banner that says "Overconsumption = Extinction" after crashing the women's ready-to-wear collection show of designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2021.

Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst onto the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday to blast the industry's impact on the environment, with a banner condemning the effect of excessive consumption on the environment.

Advertising Read more

Carrying a sign reading "overconsumption = extinction," the woman, representing Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion, marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said.

She climbed onto the catwalk set up in the Louvre art gallery even as models were showing off the latest styles, before being wrestled to the ground and hustled away by security guards.

Extinction Rebellion, Amis de la Terre and Youth For Climate said in a statement that around 30 people were involved in planning the protest, with two arrested.

They called on the government to enforce "an immediate cut in production levels in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019".

Amis de la Terre France said it targeted the LVMH-owned label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption. "LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collection faster and produce more," Alma Dufour, a group spokesperson, told Reuters.

In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models who charged down the cobblestoned runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

The show itself had a punk flavour, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets, leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP & REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe