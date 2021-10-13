Man armed with bow and arrow kills several people in Norway, suspect arrested

Police officers cordon off an area in the city of Kongsberg, Norway after a man armed with bow killed and injured several people before being arrested by police, on October 13, 2021.

A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police officials said, adding that the lone assailant had been arrested.

Advertising Read more

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode,” local police chief Oyvind Aas told a news conference.

“The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” Aas said.

“There is no active search for other people,” he added.

Norwegian media reported that at least four people had been killed but that figure has not been confirmed by police.

The wounded have been taken to hospital. No further details about their condition have been made public.

The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, is also not yet clear.

Norwegian police said they would investigate whether the attack was an act of terrorism. "It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror," Aas told a press conference shortly after the attack.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe