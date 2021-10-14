France threatens to retaliate against Britain in post-Brexit fishing licence dispute

FILE PHOTO: French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020.

France might retaliate against Britain in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing licences by the end of next week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced Wednesday.

Attal said the government was looking at measures which could be taken if Britain showed "a clear willingness" to not respect the U.K.-EU trade agreement struck last year.

France has urged the British government to allow more small French boats to fish in U.K. territorial waters, after U.K. and Jersey authorities turned down dozens of licence appplications.

France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed with the European Union.

Attal added the French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin was set to meet with top EU officials to bolster support from the bloc.

He also commented on rising fuel costs in France, saying the government was working on "protective measures" to help struggling citizens.

