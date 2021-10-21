Germany's SPD, Greens and FDP plan to install Scholz-led govt by early December

Olaf Scholz, centre, of the German Social Democratic party (SPD) arrives for coalition negotiations with representatives of the German Green party and the FDP in Berlin, October 21, 2021.
Olaf Scholz, centre, of the German Social Democratic party (SPD) arrives for coalition negotiations with representatives of the German Green party and the FDP in Berlin, October 21, 2021.
The three parties working to form Germany's next coalition government said Thursday they were aiming for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats to be installed as chancellor in the week of December 6.

"The timeline is ambitious," said Volker Wissing, general secretary of the liberal Free Democrats, at the start of formal coalition talks with the centre-left SPD and the Greens. "Germany needs to have a stable government as soon as possible," he added.

