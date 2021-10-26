France's far-right leader Le Pen backs Hungary's Orban, lambasts EU

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen, on a visit to Budapest on Tuesday, accused the EU of "ideological brutality" and voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Hungary in 2021, under your leadership, is once again at the forefront of the fight for the freedom of peoples," the French presidential candidate said at a joint press conference with Orban.

"In this month of October, the moment and the circumstances can only inspire us to think fondly of the heroes of the 1956 uprising," she said, referring to the revolt against the Soviet-backed communist regime in Hungary.

Le Pen hailed Orban's "courage" and "determination" and promised that if she is elected president next year, France will back a "reorientating" of the European Union "whose ideological brutality threatens the very idea of sovereignty".

The French far-right leader refused to criticise a Hungarian anti-LGBT law that is at the centre of a legal row with Brussels.

She also rejected the idea that EU law should enjoy any primacy over national laws.

The Constitutional Court in fellow EU-member Poland this month challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.

Hungary has thrown its weight behind the Polish ruling, urging the bloc to respect members' sovereignty.

Le Pen on Tuesday spoke of a "centralised Brussels power intoxicated with its own existence, its power and its omnipotence".

EU threats of sanctions against Budapest and Warsaw "are unusually violent" she added.

