Portugal's floating power plants are on the cutting edge of renewable technology

Portugal is the EU country that has cut its greenhouse gas emissions the most since 2005.

As world leaders, scientists and activists head to the COP26 UN climate conference starting Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, FRANCE 24 is broadcasting a series of special reports on global warming. For this episode we look at Portugal, a country on the cutting edge of renewable energy technologies.

Advertising Read more

Portugal is the EU country that has been most successful at cutting greenhouse gas emissions since 2005, partly through the use of floating wind and solar plants located off its coast. Today, 65 percent of all the electricity consumed in Portugal comes from renewable sources.

Click on the player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe