New migrant centre on Greece’s Samos island boasts Wifi – and barbed wire

A new migrant centre on the Greek island of Samos. © France 24
A new migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos that can welcome up to 3,000 asylum seekers boasts WiFi, a sports centre and a playground – as well as barbed wire, security gates and X-ray scanners.

So far only 360 people are housed there. And the rules are harsh: an 8pm curfew and agreeing to be under constant supervision.

The €43 million centre, which has been hailed as an example for future facilities, was entirely financed by the European Union.

