The costs of climate change in 10 figures

The costs of climate change 10 figures © FMM Graphic Studio

Text by: Sébastian SEIBT

World leaders' refrain ahead of the UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 has been that it is our “last best chance” to stop catastrophic climate change. That might sound alarmist but scientists say it is warranted. In The Lancet's annual Countdown report, the medical journal tracks the effects of climate change across 40 different indicators. Its unequivocal conclusion? Things keep getting worse, for both the economy and human health. Here are some of the key findings.