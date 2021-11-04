Eritrean migrants struck by train in northern France

Issued on:

Police officers patrol near a migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 14, 2021.
Police officers patrol near a migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 14, 2021. © Christophe Ena, AP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter.

Advertising

Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all victims were from Eritrea, adding one of the three injured people was in a state of "absolute emergency".

Train operator SNCF said traffic would remain suspended on the Calais-Dunkerque line until Friday morning.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN