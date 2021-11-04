Eritrean migrants struck by train in northern France

Police officers patrol near a migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 14, 2021.

A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter.

Read more

Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all victims were from Eritrea, adding one of the three injured people was in a state of "absolute emergency".

Accident à beau Marais avec un TER, il s agit de 4 Érythréens 1mort 1 en urgence absolu 2 blessés legers. Une pensée pour les victimes mais aussi pour le conducteur du train. @hautsdefrance — Franck Dhersin (@FDhersin) November 4, 2021

Train operator SNCF said traffic would remain suspended on the Calais-Dunkerque line until Friday morning.

(REUTERS)

