French police arrest three people linked to suspect in Cannes knife attack, media report

Police tape is seen at the scene where an officer was stabbed in front of a police station in Cannes, France on November 8, 2021. © Jeremy Crunchant/Handout via Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

French police have arrested three persons linked to a man suspected of having attacked police officers in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, French media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.