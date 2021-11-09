Live: Macron addresses the nation amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in France

French President Emmanuel Macron during his last major televised address, when he announced that Covid-19 vaccinations would become mandatory for health workers, on July 12, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation Tuesday as the rate of Covid-19 infections has been climbing once again in France. FRANCE 24 brings you Macron’s address live beginning shortly before 8:00pm Paris time (1900 GMT).

France is currently registering some 7,277 new coronavirus cases per day on average, up from a recent seven-day average low of 4,172 on October 10, and the country hit a one-month high for patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 on November 3.

Macron’s last major televised speech took place on July 12, at the start of France’s fourth wave of coronavirus infections, when he announced that vaccinations would become mandatory for all health workers.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

