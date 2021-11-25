Morocco to suspend flights with France because of Covid-19 fears

French flights will be no longer be allowed into Morocco as of Friday, November 26, 2021, because of Covid-19 fears.

Morocco will suspend all flights to and from France starting November 26 because of Covid-19, the state news agency said on Thursday.

Morocco has imposed a vaccine pass for access to public places after it vaccinated more than 50 percent of its population.

Morocco had previously cancelled flights with Russia, the UK and the Netherlands over Covid-19 concerns.

Earlier Thursday, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the low-cost carrier Easyjet had suspended all its flights between France and Morocco until December because of the tougher entry restrictions into Morocco.

The paper reported that under new rules, published last Sunday, all passengers – unless they are Moroccan or foreign residents in Morocco – who test positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival into the country would have to return to where they came from – at the airline’s expense.

Easyjet representatives were not immediately available for comment.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

