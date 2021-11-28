Snow delights children, but blocks migrants at Belarus border

At a migrant camp near the Belarusian border with Poland, migrants say they were promised a better life in the EU only to find themselves living in subhuman conditions. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports from the Belarusian border village of Bruzgi.

In the freezing outdoors near the border, a Belarusian border guard makes snowballs for migrant children, many of whom have never seen snow before.

"When we lived in Turkey, we lived on the plain. There are places in Turkey where it snows, but not where we lived," explained Ahmed, a Syrian migrant who escaped to Turkey before making his way to Belarus.

But while the snow delights the children, it's a barrier for Ahmed.

"This snow is the main reason why I can't make another attempt to cross the border, since they are not opening the way. We've been there and they didn't let us pass," he explained.

Around 1,700 people are currently housed here. Most either failed to enter Poland or were pushed back into Belarus multiple times.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

