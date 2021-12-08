French junior minister resigns after court conviction over failure to declare assets

Alain Griset, French Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, pictured during a session in the French National Assembly, on September 15, 2020.

A French junior minister resigned on Wednesday after he was given a suspended six-month prison sentence for omitting to declare some assets.

The Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alain Griset said in a statement that the judges had also ruled that he would be ineligible for public office for three years, also with suspension.

In October, prosecutors had asked Griset be sentenced to a 10-12 months suspended jail term, given a €30,000 fine, and declared ineligible for public office for three years.

Griset, 68, was charged in court with “incomplete or false declaration” of his financial situation.

The minister had failed to declare “financial participations held in a share savings plan (PEA), as well as the associated cash account” to a value

