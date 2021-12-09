Live: Macron calls for strong, sovereign EU, 'in charge of its own destiny'

President Emmanuel Macron unveils his plan for France's presidency of the EU at the Elysée presidential palace in Paris, France, on December 9, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a strong, sovereign, and united Europe on Thursday, ahead of France’s six-month rotating EU presidency, which starts on January 1, 2021.

Macron encapsulated his priorities for France’s presidency of the EU with the motto: “Recovery, power, belonging”.

France’s aim was "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a news conference in Paris.

France takes on the rotating six-month presidency as Belarus stands accused of engineering a refugee crisis by flying in migrants from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to illegally cross its borders into the EU states of Poland and Lithuania.

The bloc has been deeply divided for years in its response to immigration and how to police the common external borders of its Schengen area.

Coordinated response on migration

Among France's proposals will be setting up an emergency reaction capability to help EU states facing crises at their borders, Macron said.

The French president also called on the bloc to have regular political meetings on migration – as euro zone states already do on economic matters.

Macron faces a presidential election in April, and conservative and far-right parties are likely to make migration, on which he is viewed by some as a soft touch, a campaign issue.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

