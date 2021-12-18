'An endless tragedy': World marks International Migrants Day

A migrant who was aboard a precarious rubber boat with others jumps to the water as they are rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 miles away from Libya, in Libyan SAR zone, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

'Harnessing the potential of human mobility' is the theme for this year's International Migrants Day, celebrated this Saturday almost exactly 70 years after the Brussels conference that led to the establishment of the International Organisation for Migration. FRANCE 24 talks to François Thomas, President of SOS Mediterranée France about the scale of the migrant crisis.

"So far, since the beginning of this year, at least 1,340 people have lost their life in the Mediterranean Sea. This is the worst figure since 2017," François Thomas, President of SOS Mediterranné France, told FRANCE 24. "It is an endless tragedy."

IOM marks seven decades of promoting safe, human and orderly migration for all. pic.twitter.com/zMdsLL9kvT — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) December 5, 2021

