Amidst simmering tensions with Russia, Lithuania calls for vigilance

Lithuania and fellow Baltic nations Estonia and Latvia are worried about national security as Russia deploys tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine and publishes ‘red line’ security demands.

In the context of a renewed crisis between the EU and Russia over Ukraine, Lithuania and its ‘Baltic siblings’ Estonia and Latvia seek reinforced security and new solutions. Speaking to journalists after the European Foreign minister’s meeting on December 13, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis sounded the alarm.

“I believe Russia is really gearing up for war and is doing it seriously. I still have the feeling that we are not taking this seriously enough, including what's going on in Lithuania as well," Landsbergis told journalists in Brussels after of the EU foreign minister's meeting.

Having experienced Soviet occupation, the Baltic states’ vulnerable borders and knowledge of the tactics of their eastern neighbors mean they have a heightened level of sensitivity toward the Russian security threat as opposed to the western members of the EU and NATO.

“In Lithuania, the general opinion is that Russia is always rising the stakes rather than turning toward negotiations”, said Maksimas Milta, an associate analyst at Eastern Europe Studies center.

Referring to the set of stringent demands that Russia’s foreign ministry published on Friday, calling for the end of any prospect of Ukraine or any more former Soviet states joining the transatlantic alliance, Milta called the publication an ‘ultimatum’ and an example of ‘bullying’ by Russia in order to get concessions and maintain its current state of domestic affairs.

A disaster scenario

A common war scenario imagined among Baltic states concerns the Suwalki gap, a stretch of land of about 90 kilometers found on Poland’s border with Lithuania. “If Russia gained control of the corridor, they would cut off the connection between the Baltic states from the other NATO allies. It would be a disaster”, said Milta.

In order to increase security in the Baltic sea region, Milta noted several options: “The main goal should be to increase the presence of American armed forces on the eastern flank of NATO countries. The second objective should be to try to fix the conclusion of the 2008 Bucharest summit and a find path forward for Ukraine and Georgia to begin membership action plans to join NATO”.

Despite the threat from the east, Milta remained optimistic, pointing out that NATO is scheduled to nominate a new secretary general in 2022. “We don’t know who will be chosen, but new NATO leadership could signify more impetus to protect member states”.

Aliide Naylor, author of The Shadow of the West, Vladimir Putin and the new Baltic Front, said in an interview with FRANCE 24 that the Baltic states have an expertise in dealing with the Eastern neighbors that the rest of the world could stand a chance to learn from.

“The Baltic states are used to waves of danger and relaxation, and they clearly see the importance of staying united in the current climate of insecurity”, she said.

“Lithuania understands how fragile authoritarian systems like the one in China can be and they are happy to shatter that illusion. While the Western world advocates for a diplomatic approach with Russia, the Baltic states believe that dialogue with Russia does not work”, Naylor added.

“The Western world is determined to play cautiously but the Baltic states understand Russia better”, Naylor said.

As an example, she cited the case of North Stream 2 pipeline which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. While Germany has advocated going forward with the project until recently, the Baltic states along with Poland see the pipeline as way of exposing the EU to blackmail from Russia, which could easily cut off energy exports to the West in case of a conflict.

‘The West could never agree to Russia’s recent demands’

Alexander Melnik, associated professor of geopolitics at ICN Business School Nancy-Metz, advocated a holistic approach to dealing with Russia in an interview with FRANCE 24.

“If the West took the first steps of supporting the Maidan revolution in Ukraine, we have no choice but to continue supporting Kiev”, he said.

“The West could never agree to Russia’s recent demands, by doing so, it would betray its own values, that of respect for international law and contributing to peace and security”, said the professor.

“With that being said, the West needs to establish a real strategy with Russia. As British prime minister Winston Churchill once said, Russia is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma’. Do we want to change the regime in Russia? Nobody knows”, said Melnik.

“Lithuania often speaks up for Western values and human rights, reinitializing the core values that ‘old Europe’ has forgotten about. As a ‘newly converted’ state to Europe, Lithuania is part of the ‘new Europe’ and they are showing us that we don’t have the right to lose the DNA of our values, that we shouldn’t abdicate our rights and that we should be firm”, concluded Melnik.

The Baltic states, rightfully concerned about the gelled yet ongoing conflict involving Russia and the West over Ukraine, could lead the way in promoting stronger leadership and responses from EU and NATO leaders.

