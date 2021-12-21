Thirty years after fall of USSR, Russian maintains grip on Georgian breakaway province

Thirteen years after the war, more than 25,000 civilians still live in refugee camps along Georgia's new border with South Ossetia.

Since Russia's war with Georgia in 2008, pro-Russian separatists in the disputed territory of South Ossetia have laid kilometres of barbed wire and fence to turn what was an administrative line into a de facto hard border – sometimes cutting families and property in two. FRANCE 24's James André, Sylvain Rousseau and Achraf Abid sent this report.

Advertising Read more

In the summer of 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a brief but bloody war over the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, in which more than 1,000 were killed. The conflict cemented Russia’s influence in the region and sent a powerful message to all former Soviet states.

Thirteen years on, FRANCE 24’s reporters returned to Georgia's disputed border with South Ossetia, where families are still uprooted by a frozen war.

Click on the player to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe