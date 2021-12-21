Thirty years after fall of USSR, Russian maintains grip on Georgian breakaway province
Issued on:
Since Russia's war with Georgia in 2008, pro-Russian separatists in the disputed territory of South Ossetia have laid kilometres of barbed wire and fence to turn what was an administrative line into a de facto hard border – sometimes cutting families and property in two. FRANCE 24's James André, Sylvain Rousseau and Achraf Abid sent this report.
In the summer of 2008, Russia and Georgia fought a brief but bloody war over the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, in which more than 1,000 were killed. The conflict cemented Russia’s influence in the region and sent a powerful message to all former Soviet states.
Thirteen years on, FRANCE 24’s reporters returned to Georgia's disputed border with South Ossetia, where families are still uprooted by a frozen war.
Click on the player to watch the full report.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe