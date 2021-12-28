France offers intensive care nurses €100 monthly bonus amid Covid-19 exhaustion

Nurses Marc Gabriel and Ludivine Souilleux take a break in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, on December 24, 2021.

France will pay intensive care nurses an extra 100 euros per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

"This is about improving attractiveness, training, qualification, working conditions in intensive care units, acknowledging the skills of those who work there," Castex said during a visit to an intensive care unit in Creteil, near Paris.

The bonus comes ahead of a broader set of measures that will be unveiled next week by Health Minister Olivier Veran to stem shortages of staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight.

© AFP 04:12

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has seen a record number of cases surge in France, putting extra pressure on intensive care units in public hospitals.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe