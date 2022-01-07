In the crystal ball: Coronavirus Year 2

Another year starts with coronavirus grabbing headlines and restricting people yet again, this time with its last variant, Omicron. First detected in South Africa, it is spreading at lightning speed across the world.

The New Year began with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing its outbreak. Omicron is highly contagious, but seems less deadly than its predecessor, the Delta variant. Some experts and policymakers hope to achieve some form of herd immunity, but disagreements persist.

Heng has been drawing for the Lianhe Zaobao newspaper, Singapore's largest daily, since 1984. He also works for other Asian newspapers and his cartoons are published in several international newspapers. In 1998, he won the first prize in a contest organised by the UN as part of ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific). In 2000, he received the "Grafica Internazionale Award" at the international festival of political satire in Italy.

Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.

