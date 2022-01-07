Live: Macron hosts von der Leyen for start of French EU presidency
Issued on:
The French president and the head of the European Commission give a joint press conference on Friday to mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the EU. Watch it live on FRANCE 24.
Macron, who has announced an ambitious agenda for the 27-member bloc, hosted Ursula von der Leyen and other EU commissioners for talks at the Elysée Palace on Thursday.
"The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a New Year's Eve national address that hailed the EU's role during the Covid-19 crisis.
Analysts say the rotating EU presidency could serve his domestic campaign for a second term in office, with less than 100 days to go before France's presidential election.
Click on the player above to watch the press conference live from 11:15am Paris time (GMT+1)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe