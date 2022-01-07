Live: Macron hosts von der Leyen for start of French EU presidency

President Emmanuel Macron hosted members of the European Commission at the Elysée Palace on Thursday.

The French president and the head of the European Commission give a joint press conference on Friday to mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the EU. Watch it live on FRANCE 24.

Macron, who has announced an ambitious agenda for the 27-member bloc, hosted Ursula von der Leyen and other EU commissioners for talks at the Elysée Palace on Thursday.

"The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a New Year's Eve national address that hailed the EU's role during the Covid-19 crisis.

Analysts say the rotating EU presidency could serve his domestic campaign for a second term in office, with less than 100 days to go before France's presidential election.

