Pfizer announces €520 million investment in France to fight Covid-19

Vials of vaccine are displayed in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. © Dado Ruvic, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Albert Bourla, the chief executive of U.S. drugmaker company Pfizer, told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19.