Pfizer announces €520 million investment in France to fight Covid-19
Issued on:
Albert Bourla, the chief executive of U.S. drugmaker company Pfizer, told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19.
Advertising
Pfizer CEO Bourla also told BFM TV that Pfizer was setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-COVID pill treatment.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe