Emmanuel Macron to present priorities to the European Parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the European Parliament on Wednesday, just months before he is expected to stand for a second term. France currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency.
Macron is expected to address the minimum wage, the climate crisis and the "unique" role of Europe as a guarantor of global stability amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to a top aide.
The speech will also serve to burnish Macron's international credentials as he faces re-election in April.
Since his election in 2017, the French president has positioned himself as a pro-European leader in contrast to the nationalist and populist leanings of some of his political opponents.
Macron will have lunch with the new speaker of parliament – Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, who was elected on Tuesday – before holding a press conference.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will not be present as she recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
