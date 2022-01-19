Emmanuel Macron to present priorities to the European Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a press conference on France assuming EU presidency, in Paris, on December 9, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the European Parliament on Wednesday, just months before he is expected to stand for a second term. France currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency.

Macron is expected to address the minimum wage, the climate crisis and the "unique" role of Europe as a guarantor of global stability amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to a top aide.

The speech will also serve to burnish Macron's international credentials as he faces re-election in April.

Since his election in 2017, the French president has positioned himself as a pro-European leader in contrast to the nationalist and populist leanings of some of his political opponents.

Macron will have lunch with the new speaker of parliament – Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, who was elected on Tuesday – before holding a press conference.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will not be present as she recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

