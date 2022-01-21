Cartooning for Peace: The end of the 'party' for UK's Boris Johnson?

The cartoonist Urbs combined the lyrics of The Beatles’ smash hit "Help!" with the cover art from their album “Abbey Road” to suggest that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson badly needs support.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of organising several Downing Street parties while the UK was in full Covid-19 lockdown. Calls for Johnson’s resignation are growing, even among fellow members of his Conservative party.

Accused of having organised several parties at Downing Street during year one of the pandemic while the UK was in lockdown, Johnson is under fire for perceived character issues and his management of the country.

Parliament saw stormy exchanges this week, and Johnson defended himself with what was for many an unconvincing argument: “No one told me it was against the rules.”

Despite a series of populist-sounding policy announcements aimed at winning back his base and the announcement that the bulk of England's anti-Covid restrictions will end next week, the Conservative leader is in an increasingly precarious position.

The British press reports that some 20 young Conservative MPs met on Tuesday to discuss a vote of no confidence in Johnson.

The Cartooning for Peace cartoonist known as Urbs was born in the French city of Limoges in 1970, the year after The Beatles released their album “Abbey Road” with cover art depicting the band members crossing the street – but not singing out for "Help!", like Johnson.

