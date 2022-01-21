Weekly protests against mandatory vaccination in Germany on the rise

In Germany, more and more anti-vaxxers are joining an increasing number of demonstrations in cities across the country. Mandatory vaccination scheduled for introduction in March is mobilising opponents of the jab. FRANCE 24’s Nick Spicer and Anne Maillet report from Berlin.

"Covid Vaccines are not safe!" A man's voice can be heard over loudspeakers during a weekly Monday night protest in Berlin against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. Every week on the streets of German cities, tens of thousands of anti-vaxxers march and their numbers are growing.

Their motivations are diverse but their opponents, people in favour of vaccination, are running out of patience and hitting the streets as well.

"Each person should decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated or if their children should be vaccinated," says one young protester in Berlin last Monday. "It's dictatorial and pushes people to the margins of society," said another older man.

A counter demonstration starts in a street nearby. Neighbourhood residents are there to prevent anti-vaxxers from gathering. When the two protests collide, confrontation is inevitable. "It's only a minority of people who try to present themselves as victims of a totalitarian regime, it's an insult," says one woman.

With a parliamentary debate on the plan set for next week, there's a fear that anti-vaxxers will become more radical.

"Mandatory vaccination will add fuel to the fire," said Dr Sophia Hunger, Researcher at the Berlin Social Science Centre, speaking with FRANCE 24. "From what I see, we can't exclude that it [will] set off a violent reaction, even attacks by the extreme right."

