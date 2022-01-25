Macron says Europe is preparing 'common response' in case of Russian aggression

France and Germany are ready to pursue dialogue with Russia but if Moscow attacks Ukraine the price will be high, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Macron said Europe and its allies were united on the Ukraine issue, including the need for de-escalation, but were also "preparing a common response" in case of Russian aggression.

"If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price [for Russia] will be very high," Macron said.

Macron also said that the recent US-Russia talks over the Ukraine were a "good thing" but that they were yet to show any clear results. The French president said he would speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday.

Welcoming the French president, Chancellor Scholz said Germany wants to do "everything possible" to resolve the situation through dialogue.

'Ukraine knows it can rely on Germany'

Scholz's comments came as Germany has been sending mixed signals on the Ukrainian crisis with Berlin refusing to sell weapons to Kyiv.

When Germany's navy chief, Kay-Achim Schoenbach, said last week that Putin deserved respect and that trying to win back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, was a lost cause, he resigned.

But those unguarded comments made some Ukrainians question whether Germany can be trusted to help protect them. Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin to decried "German arrogance” while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Germany's actions were encouraging Putin to attack.

Responding to criticism of Berlin's refusal to follow other Western countries in sending Kyiv lethal weapons to defend itself, Scholz said Germany has "done a great deal to actively support economic development and democratic development in Ukraine".

He noted that there were historical reasons for Germany's refusal to send lethal weapons to war zones.

"We feel responsible, for example, for ensuring that Ukraine remains a (gas) transit country," he added. "Ukraine knows it can rely on Germany."

