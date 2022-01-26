Live: Boris Johnson faces MP's questions as 'partygate' findings expected within hours

Boris Johnson is facing another grilling in Parliament about claims of lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street residence.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from opposition MPs at 12:00 GMT in advance of findings from a civil service investigation that will reveal whether or not he and his staff attended illegal parties during Covid lockdowns.

The investigation, led by civil servant Sue Gray, will shed light on multiple gatherings that are alleged to have taken place at 10 Downing Street while the UK was under strict Covid-19 regulations, and may fuel growing pressure on the prime minister to resign.

Johnson has consistently denied any wrongdoing, even though one of the events being investigated is a birthday party held in his honour and allegedly attended by 30 people.

The Metropolitan Police have also begun their own investigation into possible criminal breaches of Covid regulations by Johnson and his team over the past two years.

