Live: Putin-Macron meeting 'important' but no breakthroughs expected, Kremlin says

A number of summit meetings are being held on Monday to try to find a peaceful solution to the crisis over Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Moscow, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Washington to meet Joe Biden. Follow the latest developments live.

10:52am Paris time

Kremlin expects no ‘decisive breakthroughs’ from Macron-Putin talks

Russia expects no decisive breakthrough from Monday's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, but expects that Macron will propose ways to ease tensions in Europe, the Kremlin said. The Ukraine crisis is set to dominate the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

Macron is expected to seek commitments from Putin to dial down the tensions.

"The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting," Peskov said.

But he said Russia was aware of certain ideas for lowering tensions that Macron had spoken about before and planned to share with Putin.

Peskov said it was not possible to speak of a lull in tensions while Western governments continued to talk about a looming Russian attack on Ukraine. He said Moscow had heard nothing new in recent days on the security guarantees it is requesting, and "our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this topic”.

10:19am Paris time

Emmanuel Macron expected in the Kremlin and Olaf Scholz in Washington

President Emmanuel Macron of France, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, is expected in Moscow at 4pm on Monday. His meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to last into the evening. It will end with a joint press conference, according to the Elysée. He will then travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to spearhead efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is travelling to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden.

"We worked hard to send a clear message to Russia that it will have a high price if they were to intervene into Ukraine," Scholz told the Washington Post in an interview ahead of his meeting.

