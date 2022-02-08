The French campaign seen from... Brussels: Candidates exploit EU rule of law debate

Polish journalist Tomasz Bielecki and Politico's Maïa de la Baume discuss the EU rule of law debate in Brussels.

In October, a Polish court ruled that national law trumps European Union law, drawing a swift rebuke from EU officials in Brussels. But among those who welcomed the Polish decision were a number of candidates vying for France's presidency in April.

FRANCE 24 correspondent Dave Keating in Brussels sat down with Polish journalist Tomasz Bielecki and Politico's Maïa de la Baume to discuss how and why Eastern European stances on EU rule of law are resonating in the French presidential race.

Brussels, meanwhile, is largely interpreting the candidates' enthusiasm as mere electoral posturing, Keating reports, given that none of France's top presidential contenders are campaigning to pull France out of the continental bloc.

