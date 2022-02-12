FRANCE 24 pays tribute to former journalist David Crossan
Our cherished friend David Crossan passed away a few days ago. He was 43 years old. With his bottomless energy, unflappable character and sharp intelligence, he was one of the early pioneers who propelled FRANCE 24 into the world of major international news organisations in 2006.
David’s unrivaled flair in analysing the secrets and thrills of French politics contributed greatly, early on, to FRANCE 24’s touch and tone. Despite the bright future that he had with FRANCE 24, he decided to fulfill his other journalistic passion: covering "the beautiful game", football. His talent and dedication never changed. David will be greatly missed by all who crossed his path, met his sweet eyes, heard his soft yet assured voice.
I still can't believe this piece of news... David Crossan was such a good heart, a talented journalist, a former colleague from our F24 days. Life is cruel... May his family receive all our thoughts & condolences. https://t.co/8ZrR18ARWV— Melissa Chemam (@melissachemam) February 4, 2022
