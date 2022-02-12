FRANCE 24 pays tribute to former journalist David Crossan

Former France 24 journalist David Crossan. © @davidmcrossan, via Twitter

Our cherished friend David Crossan passed away a few days ago. He was 43 years old. With his bottomless energy, unflappable character and sharp intelligence, he was one of the early pioneers who propelled FRANCE 24 into the world of major international news organisations in 2006.