Germany’s President Steinmeier re-elected for second five-year term

Re-elected German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) gets applause from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) during the German Federal Assembly, which came together to elect the country's president in Berlin on February 13, 2022.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected on Sunday to serve a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial role, Germany's parliament speaker said.

In office since 2017, the Social Democrat and former foreign minister was supported by an overwhelming majority of delegates to the specially constituted Federal Convention, including members of the parliament and regional nominees, among them celebrities and leading figures from civil society.

(AFP)

