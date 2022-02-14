Live: Russia says 'chance' to find agreement with West on security amid Ukraine tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin Monday that there was a "chance" to agree on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possibile climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine. Follow our live updates below.

2:37pm Paris time

Ukraine hails ‘positive’ defence talks with Belarus

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has hailed what he called a “positive” round of talks with his Belarusian counterpart, aimed at deflating tensions stoked by massive Russian-Belarus military drills.

“We discussed our agenda and determined our future steps. I view this as a positive signal and a first step towards fruitful cooperation,” he said in a statement.

2:35pm Paris time

Insurers terminate coverage for Ukraine international airlines in Ukraine airspace

Ukraine international airlines says it has received an official notification from insurers terminating insurance of its aircraft for flights in Ukrainian airspace.

2:03pm Paris time

Russia’s defence minister says US submarine detected in Russian waters

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia has detected a submarine, most likely from United States, in the country’s waters in far east.

He also told Putin that some of Russia’s country’s military drills had already ended and others were coming to a close.

2:01pm Paris time

Russia’s top diplomat urges Putin to talk to West

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine.

He noted that the US has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

2pm Paris time

Russia sees 'chance' to agree with West on security

Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks, but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory.

He said that there was a "chance" to agree on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possibile climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

"As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance" to find agreement, Lavrov told Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting when asked to comment on ongoing talks with the West.

