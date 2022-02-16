Live : Ukraine marks ‘Day of Unity’ as US warns Russia may yet attack

A defiant Ukrainian leader urged citizens to celebrate a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday, as Washington warned once again that Russia remains poised to launch a devastating assault. President Volodymyr Zelensky chose the date for what he hoped would be a patriotic outpouring after US reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as February 16. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

7:40 am Paris time: Ukraine defence minister sees stable security situation

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views. In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attaché of Belarus.

Ukraine's neighbour has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory.

Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.

6:45 am Paris time: Ukraine celebrates ‘Day of Unity’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to celebrate a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday, February 16, a date he chose for what he hopes will be a patriotic outpouring after US reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as today.

An intense diplomatic campaign is underway to head off the crisis triggered when Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems.

But Zelensky reacted with sarcasm to the US warning, and declared Wednesday a "Day of Unity". "Serious external and internal challenges have arisen, which require responsibility, confidence and concrete actions from me and each of us," he said. "But our state today is stronger than ever," he said.

