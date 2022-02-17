Live: White House accuses Russia of deploying fresh troops to Ukraine border

The United States on Wednesday dismissed reports that Russia was withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s border, instead accusing Moscow of sending thousands more soldiers. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

01:15 am Paris time: US VP Harris to meet Ukraine’s Zelensky in Munich

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be “a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the official said.

00:45 am Paris time: US official says Russia adding ‘as many as 7,000 troops’, claims of withdrawal ‘false’

Russia has increased its presence on the border with Ukraine by “as many as 7,000 troops,” some of whom arrived Wednesday, said a senior White House official, without providing evidence. The official slammed Moscow’s announcement of a withdrawal as “false,” adding, “We continue to receive indications they could launch a false pretext at any moment to justify an invasion.”

The official, who requested anonymity, added that while Moscow has said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions “indicate otherwise.”

Earlier Wednesday, the United States and NATO joined Ukraine in saying there was no sign of Russian troops withdrawing after military movements in occupied Crimea fueled reports that the crisis could be abating.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

