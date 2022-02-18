Cartooning for Peace: The Ukrainian crisis, from escalation to 'de-escalation'

Although Russia claims to have begun withdrawing some of the troops massed on Ukraine's borders, caution is in order because the United States indicates on the contrary that Russia is reinforcing its military presence.

Moscow announced again Friday that it was withdrawing tanks deployed near the Ukrainian border but Western allies still fear an attack.

Advertising Read more

What does Vladimir Putin want? That is the question the West has been asking itself since the Ukrainian crisis has dominated headlines.

While Moscow announced on February 15 the withdrawal of its troops near the Ukrainian border, Washington said that Russia is strengthening its military presence there. Meanwhile, tensions have flared between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region in the east of the country.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday it would be "catastrophic" if the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated into war.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, has called for the cessation of military acts in the Donbass region and the renewal of constructive negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe