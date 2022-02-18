Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week over Ukraine crisis if no Russian invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last met in Geneva on January 21, 2022.

US Secretary of Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the US State Department said on Thursday. Follow this page for live updates from FRANCE 24.

03:17 am Paris time: Biden to speak with transatlantic leaders on Friday

The White House said Thursday evening that US President Joe Biden would speak with transatlantic leaders on Friday about Russia’s troop buildup on the border of Ukraine.

Earlier Thursday, the office of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Biden would be hosting the call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union, and NATO.

2:55 am Paris time: Blinken to meet Russia’s Lavrov late next week, US says

Blinken said earlier on Thursday he had sent a letter to Lavrov proposing a meeting next week in Europe.

