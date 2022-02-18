Live: Follow the EU-AU summit closing announcements

Senegal's President Macky Sall (C) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L), European Council President Charles Michel (2R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) as he arrives for the first day of the sixth European Union-African Union summit at the European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel make closing remarks Friday at the end of the two-day European Union-African Union summit in Brussels. Follow the press conference live on FRANCE 24.

The EU played host to more than 40 African leaders on Thursday and Friday in a bid to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads amid increased security threats in several parts of Africa. The press conference comes a day after France and its allies fighting Islamist militants in Mali said they would begin their military withdrawal from the country.

Click on the player above to watch the conference live.

