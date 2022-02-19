Video: Russian paramilitary forces train for combat as Ukraine tensions mount

Volunteers of a Russian paramilitary group train for combat in a forest in the Moscow region.

In a forest in the Moscow region, volunteers of Russian paramilitary group train in combat tactics. The volunteers, who have all fought in Ukraine’s breakaway Donbas region, say they are ready to fight on the battlefield and expect to be deployed in eastern Ukraine amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion on Ukraine. FRANCE 24's Elena Volochine reports from Russia.

Gunfire pierces the snowy stillness in a forest in the Moscow region as a group of men, armed and dressed in fatigues, undergo combat training.

Dmitry “Voron” is the deputy head of the “Union of Donbas Volunteers”, a Russian paramilitary group, says the skills learned here will be useful to “defend the Russian people” in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled eastern region.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

