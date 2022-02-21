Live: Russia to consider request to recognise Ukraine separatists, says Putin

The Kremlin said on Monday there were no concrete plans in place for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but that a call or meeting could be set up at any moment. Tensions were growing over Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but diplomatic contacts were active. He said Putin would imminently address Russia's security council. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

Advertising Read more

3:17 pm Paris time

Russia to consider request to recognise Ukraine separatists: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his security council it was necessary to consider an appeal from the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine for Russia to recognise them as independent.

The leaders of two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, on Monday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise them as independent in a coordinated appeal.

"I ask you to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Luhansk People's Republic," separatist Leonid Pasechnik said in a video aired on Russian state television. Denis Pushilin, the rebel head of the Donetsk People's Republic, made a similar appeal.

2:44 pm Paris time

Ukraine denies Russia’s claim its forces killed Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’

Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war.

"Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today," Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry, told reporters.

The Russian military said earlier Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, the latest claim fuelling tensions on the two countries’ border.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00am (0300 GMT).

12:22 pm Paris time

Russia's FSB says shell from Ukraine destroyed border guard post

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell fired from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but caused no casualties.

Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident, which took place at a moment of extreme tension between the two countries as Russia continues to deny statements from the United States and its allies that it could invade Ukraine at any time.

"At 9:50 am (0650 GMT) an unidentified projectile fired from Ukrainian territory completely destroyed a service point of the FSB border guards in the Rostov region, located about 150 metres away from the Russia-Ukraine border," the FSB said in a statement. "There are no casualties. Sappers are working there."

11:52 am Paris time

Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday

Air France has decided to cancel its Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv, the French airline said, as a "precautionary measure" on the back of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"In view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure, flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kiev (KBP) on Tuesday 22 February 2022 are cancelled," the company said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters, confirming an earlier report on French TV station BFM TV.

"Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves," it added.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Monday that about 10 airlines had adjusted their scheduled flights to Ukraine amid tensions with Russia but said its air corridors were still open and flying to the East European country remained safe.

9:41 am Paris time

No 'concrete plans' for a summit meeting, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said Monday it was too early to organise a summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, after Paris announced the possibility of a meeting to calm tensions over Ukraine.

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organising any kind of summits," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that no "concrete plans" had been put in place for a meeting.

08:51 am Paris time

Russian troops will return to bases when 'objective need' arises, says Belarus

Russian armed forces will return to their permanent bases when an "objective need" to do so arises, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Monday.

Western powers are on edge over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, and Belarus on Sunday that joint military drills with Russia taking place in Belarus would be extended.

The ministry said on Monday the troop withdrawal would depend to a large extent on a pullback of NATO forces from near the borders of Belarus and Russia.

'The volatility in the Donbass could be the spark that could tip this situation into conflict' 02:45

08:51 am Paris time

Stop playing with people's lives in eastern Ukraine, Germany tells Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia on Monday of playing an "irresponsible" game with the civilian population of eastern Ukraine and urged it to return to the negotiating table.

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.

"I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," Baerbock told reporters after arriving for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

"What we have seen over the last 72 hours in terms of attacks, violent disputes is really concerning," she said. "The responsibility lies with the Russian government which is why I call urgently on the Russian government: Come back to the negotiating table. It is in your hands."

06:54 am Paris time

Russia has lists of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps', US warns UN

The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent to the UN rights chief and obtained by AFP Sunday.

The letter, which came as Washington warned of an imminent invasion by Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, says the United States is "deeply concerned" and warns of a potential "human rights catastrophe".

The United States has "credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation", the letter says.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe