Live: West threatens Russia with sanctions as Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a building which was hit by a mortar shell in the village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday's decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, condemning Moscow and calling for sanctions. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.

12:23 am Paris time

US to 'assess' Russia moves after Putin orders troops to Ukraine

The United States took a wait-and-see attitude Monday to President Vladimir Putin's ordering of Russian troops to deploy inside separatist areas of Ukraine, saying that talks are possible "until the tanks roll."

"We are going to assess what Russia's done," a senior US official told reporters, saying that Russian forces had been covertly in the separatist areas for eight years.

"Russian troops moving into Donbass would not be a new step," he said. "We'll continue to pursue diplomacy until the tanks roll."

12:01am Paris time

US, allies request emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine Monday

The United States and allies including France have requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council later Monday on Russia's recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine as independent, according to diplomats.

The countries behind the request for the meeting, based on a letter from Ukraine to the UN, also include the United Kingdom, Ireland and Albania, the same sources said.

It is up to the rotating presidency of the Council, currently held by Russia, to formally schedule the meeting.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

