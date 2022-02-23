Ukraine crisis

Live: Zelensky fears ‘major war in Europe’ as Ukraine separatists ask for Russia’s help

A satellite image shows artillery deployment in the northeast of Valuyki, Russia February 23, 2022. © Maxar Technologies via Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Russia had approved an offensive against Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not replied to his invitation to hold talks. France meanwhile became the latest Western nation to call on its citizens to leave Ukraine “without delay,” amid mounting concerns that Russia is preparing a full-scale attack. Follow the latest updates on our liveblog below.