Live: Ukraine declares general mobilisation amid Russian assault
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation early Friday morning local time, as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. Moscow’s assault has so far resulted in dozens of deaths, according to local authorities, and prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Follow our liveblog for updates on the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation early Friday morning local time, after a day of pitched battles against invading Russian forces.
- Russian troops fought with Ukrainian forces Thursday for control of military installations across the country. The Russian army claimed to have destroyed 74 military facilities, including 11 airfields in Ukraine.
- Thursday's fighting between the Russians and Ukrainians left dozens of people dead, according to the first available figures, with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warning of massive casualties.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to resist the invasion, saying a “new iron curtain” now separates Russia from the rest of the world.
- US President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions and expert restrictions on Russia and promised “continued support and assistance” to Ukraine.
- The Pentagon is set to deploy 7,000 additional troops to Germany.
- Anti-war protesters took to the streets in several cities across the world, including a number of Russian cities. Russian police arrested around 1,400 protesters, according to the NGO OVD-Info.
For all updates, follow the liveblog below. If the liveblog does not appear, please refresh the page.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
