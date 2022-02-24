Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Live: Ukraine declares general mobilisation amid Russian assault

File photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with leaders of parliament fractions and groups in Kyiv, Ukraine February 22, 2022. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Service, Reuters

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation early Friday morning local time, as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. Moscow’s assault has so far resulted in dozens of deaths, according to local authorities, and prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Follow our liveblog for updates on the war in Ukraine.