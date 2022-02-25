Live: Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning attack on Ukraine, US to sanction Putin
Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine and demanding it immediately withdraw its troops. The White House earlier said the US would would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents of the capital of a difficult night ahead, as sirens and explosions sounded across the city. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
- Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine and demanding it immediately withdraw its troops. Eleven of the council’s 15 members voted for the motion; China, India and the UAE abstained.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a “difficult night” for residents as sirens and explosions sounded across the Ukrainian capital.
- As Russian troops closed in on the capital Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a defiant video saying he is in Kyiv and is not about to leave.
- Moscow has made an offer for talks with Kyiv. A spokesman for Zelensky’s office said Russia and Ukraine are discussing a time and place for talks.
- The EU, the US and the UK froze foreign-held assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
- Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians, both military and civilian, were killed and 316 wounded in the first day of fighting Thursday. Ukraine’s defence ministry said more than 1,000 Russian troops were killed. The toll could not be confirmed.
- The Council of Europe, which has 47 members, has suspended Russia.
- Russia has been barred from the Eurovision contest and has been stripped of hosting rights for the Champions League final, which moves from St Petersburg to Paris.
- More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the UN.
For all updates, follow the liveblog below. If the liveblog does not appear, please refresh the page.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
