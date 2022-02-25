WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Russia vetoes UN resolution condemning attack on Ukraine, US to sanction Putin

A Ukrainian service member atop an armoured personal carrier in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS - VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine and demanding it immediately withdraw its troops. The White House earlier said the US would would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents of the capital of a difficult night ahead, as sirens and explosions sounded across the city. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.