Live: Ukraine vows to fight on as Kyiv readies for Russian missile attacks
Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where a curfew went into effect at 5pm local time. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.
- Russia said its army has been given orders on Saturday to broaden its offensive in Ukraine "from all directions".
- The US, Britain, Europe and Canada moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of economic sanctions against Moscow.
- Germany approved the delivery of 400 anti-tank rocket launchers to Ukraine in a U-turn from its longstanding policy of banning weapon exports to conflict zones, rooted in part in its own history of warfare on the European continent. The Élysée Palace announced that France would take action against Russian disinformation and send defensive weapons to Ukraine. President Emmanuel Macron also discussed Minsk's role in the conflict with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
- Kyiv’s mayor imposed a curfew beginning Saturday at 5pm local time (GMT+2) that will last until Monday morning.
- The sporting world has also reacted to the invasion of Ukraine, with UEFA dropping Russia as hosts of the May 28 Champions League final, which has been moved from St. Petersburg to Paris. Poland is refusing to play its March 24 World Cup qualifier against Russia next month and Sweden will not play Russia in the World Cup play-offs.
- More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the UN.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)
