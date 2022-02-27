Europe must prepare for millions of Ukrainian refugees, says EU home affairs commissioner

War in Ukraine

Young refugees seen after crossing the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on February 27, 2022.

The European Union must prepare to welcome millions of Ukrainian refugees on its territory, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Sunday, adding that at least 300,000 Ukrainians had already entered the EU since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EU on Sunday scrambled to coordinate a welcome for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, talking notably about offering them temporary protection status.

"We have to see what status we can give these people fleeing Ukrainian territory in extremely difficult conditions," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said as he arrived at talks Sunday.

According to the United Nations, around 368,000 refugees have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries, particularly Poland, and their numbers are rising.

The EU needs to ensure they are looked after "as well as possible" as they arrive, then look at applying the temporary protection status, said Darmanin, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

The status evoked is one the EU has on its books since 2001, drawn up for the refugee flows out of the conflicts that wracked the former Yugoslavia but which has never been used.

>> Exodus from Ukraine: A night spent with civilians fleeing Russia's invasion

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she would urge the EU ministers in the meeting to apply the status to the Ukrainians.

"It would be the right time to use the Temporary Protection Directive in this time," she said.

Belgium's Immigration Minister Sammy Mahdi said his country would push for the Temporary Protection Directive to be put in place.

The move would help make "sure that people who are fleeing from Ukraine receive all the protection as necessary", he said.

"They need to be helped," he added.

Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser, stressed that a speedy response was needed.

"The main thing now is to find non-bureaucratic solutions to get people to safety as quickly as possible," she said.

One option was "a very unconventional admission, visa-free, for example," for the Ukrainians, she said.

Under cooperation agreements between Ukraine and the EU, Ukrainians do not need a visa for leisure of business trips into the EU's Schengen zone for up to three months.

But, with fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could drag on for months or even years, a solution was needed for when those three months run out.

There may also be an eventual need to offer Ukrainian refugees the legal opportunity to work.

Faeser said the current EU focus was on how to help the EU countries bordering Ukraine rather than how to distribute fleeing Ukrainians across the 27-nation bloc.

(AFP)

